FairPrice durian fair returns from 14 June, fruits priced from S$1.95

FairPrice durian fair returns with fruits from S$1.95

FairPrice’s annual durian fair is returning with tantalising deals for the King of Fruits.

Popular durian varieties including Mao Shan Wang and Red Prawn will be available at the yearly fair.

Durians are also available at S$1.95 each, limited to the first 300 customers each day.

Enjoy S$1.95 FairPrice durians at Bedok & Hougang

In a media release, FairPrice shared that the durians weigh between 600g to 800g.

The deal is available at two FairPrice outlets over the next two weekends:

Fairprice @ Block 212 Bedok North Street 1 — 14 to 16 June

Fairprice @ Kang Kar Mall — 21 to 23 June

The deals will kick off at 9am daily and are valid for the first 300 customers per day.

In addition, each customer is only allowed to purchase up to two of the durians.

Here are the information on the two outlets if you’re keen on checking out the promotion.

FairPrice Bedok North

Address: Block 212 Bedok North Street 1, #01-147, Singapore 460212

Opening hours: 24/7

Nearest MRT station: Bedok

FairPrice Kang Kar Mall

Address: 100 Hougang Avenue 10, #01-01/#02-01, Singapore 538767

Opening hours: 24/7

Nearest MRT station: Hougang

Other popular durian varieties also available

Besides the S$1.95 deal, there’ll also be popular durian varieties like Mao Shan Wang, King of King, and Redprawn at 98 FairPrice outlets across the island.

Those who do not wish to get pricked by the husk can also opt for vacuum-sealed chilled durians.

Featured image courtesy of FairPrice.