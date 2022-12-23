FairPrice Limits Purchases Of Panadol & Nurofen, Customers Should Buy Only What They Need

FairPrice Imposes Purchase Limit On Panadol & Nurofen Products

Over the past week, Chinese nationals in Singapore have reportedly been mass-buying medicine to send to their families back home.

This has resulted in a rise in demand for flu, cough, and fever products.

In order to ensure that there is still enough to go around, supermarket chain FairPrice has announced that there will be a purchase limit on all Panadol and Nurofen items.

Each customer may only get up to four units of the painkillers in any combination.

In response to queries from MS News, a FairPrice spokesperson confirmed that they’ve imposed purchase limits on all Panadol and Nurofen products.

This comes after a recent spike in sales of fever, cold, and flu medications.

Under the restrictions, each person may buy no more than four units of Panadol and Nurofen products in any combination.

FairPrice implemented this policy yesterday (22 Dec), with notices put up to inform customers.

MS News also found these signs at retail pharmacy chain Unity, which is under FairPrice.

The purchase limit, the FairPrice spokesperson told CNA, is “in alignment” with the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) advisory to “buy in moderation”.

They added that they carry similar medications from many other brands and urged customers to “only purchase what they need for their personal use”.

FairPrice is currently monitoring the situation and will make adjustments accordingly.

Watsons also sees rise in demand for flu medications

Besides FairPrice, Watsons has also noticed a surge in demand for Covid-related products. As such, they have imposed a purchase limit as well.

A spokesperson for the pharmacy group informed CNA that each customer can only buy up to six boxes of Panadol.

MS News visited a Watsons outlet this morning (23 Dec) and found notices informing shoppers of the policy.

The beauty and healthcare chain said that they’re taking steps “to ensure a healthy supply of stock as much as [they] can, within the current challenge of global supply disruptions”.

Earlier, CNA reported that MOH is monitoring the situation closely and working with retailers to ensure that Singaporeans are able to get the medication they need.

