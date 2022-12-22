Pharmacies Report Increased Demand For Medicines, MOH Advises Public To Purchase Sufficient Amount

Pharmacies In Singapore See Increased Demand For Medicines, MOH Monitoring Situation

Recently, Chinese nationals in Singapore were reported to be sending medicine home in bulk, amid a shortage in China.

In response to media queries, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said it’s aware of increased demand for over-the-counter medicines at local pharmacies.

It also took the opportunity to urge the public to only purchase medicine in quantities that are sufficient for their own consumption.

MOH advises public to purchase medicine in amounts sufficient for their own consumption

Citing a response by MOH, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that the health ministry is aware of the increased demand for over-the-counter drugs at retailers and retail pharmacies.

Specifically, these medicines are used to treat fever, cough, and cold.

While the pharmacies have placed additional orders, some brands might reportedly take a longer time to restock.

As such, MOH advised members of the public to buy an alternative brand if their desired ones are unavailable,

Retail pharmacies offer a wide variety of brands for each type of medicine. This includes generic ones that are as effective as branded medicines.

To avoid wastage, they also urged the public to buy medication in amounts necessary for their own consumption. That’s especially the case for paediatric medication.

MOH added that it is working with retailers and retail pharmacies to ensure medicines are available to Singaporeans who need them.

Pharmacies see increased demand for over-the-counter medicine

In response to CNA’s queries, a Watsons spokesperson stated that they have observed an increased demand for flu, cough, and Covid-related products.

Currently, Watsons has a purchase limit on Panadol products — each customer is only allowed to buy six units.

They are also monitoring the demand and distribution of these medicines, ensuring a steady supply of stock.

Chinese nationals send medicines home in bulk

MOH’s advisory comes after Chinese nationals in Singapore were reported buying flu medicine here and sending them in bulk to China.

On Wednesday (21 Dec), medicine stock levels were reportedly low across pharmacies at People’s Park Complex and Chinatown Point.

Staff members shared that they observed many Chinese nationals purchasing Panadol products in recent days.

Some courier services in Singapore have also had to restrict the number of customers sending medicines to China.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News and is for illustration purposes only.