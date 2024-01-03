FairPrice Has S$8 Return Vouchers With Every S$80 Spent Using CDC Vouchers Till 17 Jan

FairPrice Will Distribute S$8 Return Vouchers For S$80 Of CDC Vouchers Spent Till 17 Jan

The FairPrice Group announced an initiative where they will distribute S$8 in FairPrice return vouchers for every S$80 worth of CDC Vouchers spent in one transaction.

As part of an effort to help Singaporeans cope with daily expenses, the government will give out S$500 worth of CDC Vouchers to every household today (3 Jan).

Until 17 Jan, FairPrice will thus distribute the return vouchers for the aforementioned spendings. The return vouchers are valid for use until 29 Feb 2024.

FairPrice Group stated that the initiative was meant to supplement the CDC support package, among other measures.

FairPrice Group to distribute return vouchers until 17 Jan

Daily expenses have become a bigger worry for many Singaporean households, especially with the GST increase.

Thus, the government announced the return of the CDC Vouchers Scheme for 2024. They allotted a total of S$500 worth of the vouchers on 3 Jan 2024 for each household.

Until 31 Dec 2024, Singaporean households can claim and spend their CDC Vouchers at participating hawkers, merchants, and supermarkets.

The FairPrice Group (FPG) also announced an initiative today.

For every S$80 worth of CDC Vouchers spent at any FairPrice store in a single transaction, they would distribute S$8 worth of FairPrice return vouchers.

These vouchers are valid at any FairPrice, FairPrice Finest, Finest Gourmet, FairPrice Xtra stores, and Warehouse Club.

Distribution will last from today till 17 Jan or while vouchers last. The return vouchers will then be valid for use one day after distribution until 29 Feb this year.

Furthermore, multiple vouchers may be redeemed in one transaction.

However, various terms and conditions apply, which may be found on their website.

For example, the return vouchers cannot be used for online purchases and for Scan & Go payments in FairPrice, FairPrice Finest, and FairPrice Xtra.

Scheme meant to supplement government packages

The return voucher initiative is currently in its second year, as FPG did a similar scheme last year. They offered a S$6 return voucher for every S$55 of CDC Vouchers redeemed.

FPG CEO Vipul Chawla stated that the return vouchers were meant to supplement the government’s packages, in order to “support the communities in which we serve in their time of need”.

This was only one of several other schemes FPG announced to combat the GST increase.

They also previously announced that they would absorb the 1% GST raise on 500 essential items until 30 June this year.

FPG once more reaffirmed the extension of several discount benefits for the Pioneer Generation, Merdeka Generation, and CHAS Blue cardholders until 31 Dec 2024.

Don’t forget to redeem your vouchers before the deadline.

