2 Men Arrested For Fake M’sian Police Car Chase, 1 Suspect A Civil Servant

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Men Behind Fake Police Car Chase Involving Singapore Travellers Arrested

Johor police have apprehended two men in relation to the recent case of a fake police car chase in Malaysia.

They reportedly posed as police officers and tailed the car of a group of travellers from Singapore. The group was on their way to Genting when this happened.

The Chief of the Johor police released a statement on Tuesday (6 June) confirming the arrest and addressing the matter.

Travellers from Singapore pursued by fake police car in Malaysia

On Monday (5 June), one of the travellers took to Facebook to share the scary experience.

According to the OP, they were driving along Kulai, Malaysia, towards Genting Highlands that morning when they realised a car was following them at around 5.40am.

A passenger in the car then put up a blue light, making it appear like an unmarked police vehicle, as they chased the travellers.

When the travellers phoned local police to check, officers told them not to stop for the car.

Instead, the real police officers on the phone said they should drive to the nearest police station immediately if the car continued to follow them.

Johor police chief confirms arrest, items seized from suspects

On Tuesday (6 June), Johor police chief Kamarul Zaman Mamat released a public statement addressing the matter.

Mr Kamarul confirmed that officers from the Kulai Criminal Investigation Department apprehended two Malaysian men in relation to the case at around 6pm on Monday (5 June).

The men are between 43 and 48 years old. One of them is also apparently a civil servant.

The suspect identified as B1 apparently has no criminal record, while B2 has a history of drug-related offences. The statement did not specify which one was the civil servant.

Aside from the arrests, the police also confiscated the following items:

portable beacon light

reflective vests

torchlight

headlight

Honda City car & its key

The police are currently investigating this case under Section 170 of the Penal Code, for impersonating a public servant. If convicted, the suspects may face up to two years’ jail, a fine, or both.

They are also under investigation for Section 135 of the 1967 Customs Act, for which they may face between six months’ and five years’ jail.

In light of the incident, the Johor police urged members of the public to continue providing information to them about illicit activities.

“Johor police will not compromise and will take action against any party according to the law in efforts to curb crime and smuggling, as well as individuals who pose as police officers.”

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Polis Johor on Facebook.