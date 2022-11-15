False Ceiling Over Kids’ Play Area Collapses In S’pore Apartment, Workers Fix Damage

False Ceiling Collapses Inside Apartment Due To Rust, Leakages & Damaged Piping

Moving into a new home comes with its own set of difficulties. These issues get significantly worse, however, when structural damages start to emerge.

Such was the case for a woman, who moved in with her family into an apartment. One morning, a false ceiling collapsed, creating a troublesome blockade within the home.

Thankfully, no injuries resulted from the incident. A contractor then came by and deployed workers to fix the damage from the collapsed ceiling.

False ceiling at apartment collapses in the early morning

The woman posted footage of the aftermath of the incident to TikTok on 13 Nov.

The video shows the wreckage of a false ceiling covering at least half a room in her apartment and blocking access to the rest of the unit.

In the caption, she explained that the incident occurred at around 6am in the morning.

While there were no injuries, it could have been far worse as the false ceiling had crashed in the area her children usually play at.

The wreckage from the ceiling had also damaged several of her plants, she noted.

Collapse resulted from rust and leakage

On 14 Nov, the woman posted another video explaining what led to the collapse of the false ceiling.

A contractor inspected the damage and informed her that leakages in the overhead wall had caused the incident.

Several other issues had also built up over the years, such as rust and damage in the piping, among others. This affected the strength of the false ceiling, as displayed in the footage.

“We moved in here for two months, but the property has been here for 30 over years,” she explained.

Additionally, their apartment being on the highest floor compounded the various problems.

Fortunately for the woman, the contractor returned the day after to attend to the situation.

A separate video showed several workers clearing the wreckage and fixing the damage caused by the collapse.

