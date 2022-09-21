Family Of 4 Passes Away In Car Accident Along M’sia Highway, Investigations Now Ongoing

Chain Accident Along Malaysia Highway On 18 Sep Kills Family Of 4

The premature loss of lives is always hard to stomach, especially when it occurs in a needlessly violent manner.

Recently, a nasty chain collision occurred along the North-South Expressway in Malaysia, killing a family of four.

The tragedy was abrupt and came as a shock to their relatives. An investigation into the incident is now ongoing.

Family passes away in car accident in Johor, Malaysia

Bernama reports that the incident took place along the North-South expressway last Sunday (18 Sep), near the Machap toll exit in the town of Simpang Renggam, Johor.

The collision occurred at about 7am and involved four vehicles — a Perodua Myvi, a Toyota Hiace, a Volvo trailer, and a Toyota Corolla.

A man in his 50s was reportedly driving the Toyota Corolla with his wife, daughter, and son on board. The children are in their 20s.

Sadly, the driver and his two children were pronounced dead at the scene due to the heavy impact of the collision. The authorities conveyed the wife to a nearby hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Interestingly, Kluang district police chief Bahrin Mohd Noh noted that the driver of the Myvi and Volvo did not sustain any injuries. The driver of the Hiace was treated for his wounds at the hospital.

An investigation into the incident is now ongoing.

Sudden tragedy leaves relatives in shock

Speaking to Sin Chew Daily, the deceased driver’s niece shared that the family of four was on their way to JB for the father’s medical appointment.

She noted that the family is in shock over the tragedy, and described the couple as being “hardworking”.

In order to save for his children’s education, the deceased father reportedly ate instant noodles on a daily basis, which led to him developing a heart condition. His son and daughter were both filial towards their parents as well.

Although she lived in Singapore, Mr Goh’s niece said she was also very close with the family.

In fact, they would often communicate through video calls and even had plans to meet in Malacca for the upcoming Chinese New Year, she said.

Ms Goh’s niece has confirmed that they will be bringing the family back to Malacca for a cremation ceremony.

MS News expresses our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. May they rest in peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Bernama and Sin Chew Daily.