Family in Vietnam carries coffin through floodwaters to bury deceased loved one

Family wades through floodwaters to bring coffin of deceased relative across river amid severe flooding in Vietnam

A heartbreaking scene unfolded in central Vietnam as a family in Da Nang shouldered a coffin through fast-moving floodwaters to lay a loved one to rest.

On 27 Oct, a clip showed mourners inching across the Nuoc Mai stream in Tra Doc Commune, bracing against a fierce current, where the two banks are reportedly about 20 metres apart.

Using a rope fashioned from forest vines, the group formed a human chain to steady themselves over a rocky riverbed.

At one point, the bearers slipped into a cavity and the coffin tilted, but they regained balance and pushed on, later successfully transporting the deceased to the other side.

Burial delayed for days by extreme weather

Local officials said the deceased, identified as Mrs D, died three days earlier.

In accordance with local ethnic minority customs, the body was supposed to be buried immediately after death.

However, due to the severe flooding, the family was forced to wait for better weather before carrying out her burial.

Once the rain subsided and the water levels lowered, villagers carried the coffin across the stream to a forest burial site.

10 deaths and 10 missing residents in central Vietnam

Record rainfall since 23 Oct has inundated large swathes of central Vietnam — including Da Nang, Hue, Hoi An, Quang Tri and Quang Ngai — submerging homes and damaging roads and embankments.

10 deaths have been reported across central Vietnam, while five others have been missing so far, according to Vietnam’s news media VnExpress.

Da Nang reported the heaviest losses among affected cities, with six deaths and four missing residents.

In addition, 19 people sustained injuries, while 13 houses collapsed and 44 others were damaged.

Over 100,000 homes flooded, communities cut off

Rainfall totals exceeded 1,000mm in parts of Quang Tri, Hue and Da Nang.

The high waters also submerged over 103,000 homes, primarily concentrated in the major tourist destinations of Hue and Hoi An.

Authorities also reported that 29 communes in the lower Vu Gia–Thu Bon River basin have been flooded, with water levels reaching up to 1.5m in some areas.

Landslides and flash floods have isolated 10 mountain communes and a 20m breach along the Ly Ly River embankment cut off 48 households and destroyed nearly 2km of road.

Rice and vegetable fields have been devastated, and nearly 4,000 livestock have been lost.

Military and police forces have been deployed to aid rescue efforts, with teams using drones to deliver food and supplies to isolated regions.

However, operations have been delayed due to continuing heavy rainfall.

Featured image adapted from Theanh28 Trending on Facebook.