Father in Vietnam braves floodwaters to get daughter to airport in time for study abroad flight

Father wades through floodwaters while pulling raft to ensure daughter makes it to airport for flight to Taiwan

A heartwarming story of selfless love has gone viral, capturing the extraordinary lengths a father went to ensure his daughter made it to her study abroad flight amidst severe floodwaters in Thái Nguyên, Vietnam.

The viral TikTok video, shared by the daughter on 11 Oct, shows her father navigating through murky floodwaters and pulling a bamboo raft filled with her luggage.

Two-thirds of his body is submerged as he battles the rising water.

‘80% chance we’ll miss the flight, but 20% I’ll try my best’

According to the daughter’s post caption, they needed to be at the airport by 12.30pm.

At 9am, with flooding still continuing in their area, her father reportedly said:

80% chance we’ll miss the flight, but 20% I’ll try my best.

“I never imagined we would make it from the flooded area to the airport in time for the flight to Taiwan to study,” she wrote.

“Remember, only parents love us unconditionally. You may soar high and far, but never forget parents are waiting at home, and you must never let anyone harm yourself.”

She highlighted that she is proud that her parents are there supporting her.

“My father is my whole world. I will keep trying, and I hope my parents will wait for me to grow up.”

Family trapped in flooded house with two days to catch flight

In early October, devastating floods hit Núi Hột village in Linh Sơn. The daughter, identified as Hoàng Ngọc Quyên, was trapped at home with only two days left before her flight.

With water levels rising beyond two metres in some areas, the family constructed a makeshift raft using foam boxes, wood, and nylon ropes to move belongings and pets to the second floor of a relative’s house, about 200m away.

By Tuesday (7 Oct), the flood completely isolated the area, cutting off communication and power.

The family was unable to contact anyone for help, and the Cầu River was overflowing, making it nearly impossible to reach their location.

The following day (8 Oct), Hoàng’s father decided to wade through the waters, determined to get to the airport in time for her flight.

Netizens moved by father’s love

Netizens were deeply moved by the father’s dedication, remarking on how lucky the daughter was to receive such unwavering love and selflessness.

Some urged the daughter to focus on her studies to honour her father’s sacrifices.

Another netizen told the girl to remember this moment whenever she feels like giving up in life, suggesting she open the video and watch it.

