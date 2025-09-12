Taxi driver in Philippines helps students stranded amid rising floodwaters, earns praise

taxi driver students floodwaters

International Latest News

"I'm just doing my job as a human being," said the driver.

By - 12 Sep 2025, 4:15 pm

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Taxi driver helps students stranded amid flood in Philippines

A taxi driver in La Trinidad, Benguet, Philippines has earned praise after his heroic acts on Monday afternoon (8 Sept).

Amid rising floodwaters, the man — identified as Mr Michael Aliping — stopped his vehicle multiple times to help elementary school students who were stranded or struggling against the currents.

A clip shared on Facebook shows a student sitting on a concrete barrier, waiting for the flood to subside as vehicles drove past.

taxi driver students floodwaters

Source: Shirley Aguilba Agadan-Bawengan on Facebook

Photos shared by another user revealed that the taxi driver later approached the boy and carried him to his vehicle.

According to a post on the village’s Facebook page, Mr Aliping also sent the boy home after the rescue.

taxi driver students floodwaters (2)

Source: Mharissa Do on Facebook

Taxi driver helped two other students

Before helping the boy, Mr Aliping also helped two other schoolchildren who struggled in the flood, the post revealed.

One was a third-grade female student whom he brought back to school with the help of his passenger.

The other was an elementary school boy who was struggling to wade through rising waters on an unsafe walkway.

Mr Aliping was reportedly able to catch him before he was swept away by the strong current.

Netizens call taxi driver a “hero”

Netizens praised the taxi driver for his good deeds, calling him a hero.

Source: Facebook

One user observed that he treated those students as though they were his own children, while another said it was inspiring how he readily put other people’s lives before his own.

Source: Facebook

Speaking to the village officials, Mr Aliping said he feared for the kids’ lives when he saw them stranded amid the flood.

Source: Facebook

“I’m just doing my job as a human being,” said Mr Aliping, when asked about his actions.

“Whoever would’ve seen [the kids in need], they would’ve done that too. I just happened to see it first.”

Also read: Boy in Thailand braves strong currents to seek rescue for friends stranded in flood

Boy in Thailand braves strong currents to seek rescue for friends stranded in flood

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shirley Aguilba Agadan-Bawengan on Facebook, Mharissa Do on Facebook.

Article written by:

Kim Tan
Kim Tan
  • More From Author