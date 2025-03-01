4 Family members in China die in their sleep after arranging 90-year-old man’s funeral

Four family members found dead after late 90-year-old father’s funeral

Four family members in Shanxi Province, China, died after arranging a 90-year-old man’s funeral.

Reports suggest that the four family members include the elderly man’s three sons and a son-in-law.

After the burial in the morning, the four of them stayed overnight in a house in the village. Unfortunately, all four died in their sleep.

Investigation revealed they died from carbon monoxide poisoning

According to Chinese news outlet Jimu News, the four family members died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Local authorities are handling the matter and conducting relevant safety inspections while village officials are providing assistance to the family.

Some netizens speculated that the house had been left unoccupied for a long time, and the four victims used a stove to heat the room without regular ventilation.

This subsequently caused a buildup of smoke and carbon monoxide, which led to the group’s death.

