Internet celebrity in China dies in car accident, he had previously joked about death

Internet celebrity dies in car accident after previously joking about death

A 26-year-old internet celebrity in China named Wang Zimo – who was known for his humour – died in a horrific car accident at 5am on 18 Feb.

Following the news of his death, netizens dug up a video he posted in 2023 where he joked about the God of Hell taking his life.

This sparked discussions among netizens, who believe the internet celebrity should have been careful with his words.

Internet celebrity was in passenger seat

According to a China Press report, Mr Wang had been livestreaming until 1am on the day of the accident. Then he went out to drink with his friends until 4am.

While he was intoxicated when he went home, his car was driven by a sober woman and Mr Wang sat in the passenger’s seat.

During the ride, the car was badly hit by a large truck, causing the vehicle to roll over multiple times.

Mr Wang, who was believed not to be wearing his seatbelt, was thrown out of the car.

He was rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead due to his severe injuries.

Internet celebrity previously joked about death

In Mr Wang’s resurfaced video, he said, “The God of Hell wanted me to die at three o’clock, but I went at two, just to leave a good impression on my boss.”

“I have achieved nothing in my life and I have just been a regular official. I can’t find the treasure in this life, so I’m just playing tricks on the devil,” he added.

Netizens believe that Mr Wang’s words had become a prophecy, warning others not to say things carelessly to avoid bringing bad luck to themselves.

However, some users also began leaving their wishes in the video’s comment section, hoping that doing so would make them come true.

