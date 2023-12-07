Family Who Placed Free Groceries Outside Their Tampines Flat Opens Store Selling Affordable Essentials

Family Who Offered Free Groceries Now Has Store Selling Affordable Essentials In Tampines

Back in 2021, a family began a charity initiative by placing free groceries outside their Tampines HDB flat for residents in need.

They have now opened a store selling household essentials at affordable prices in light of the increasing cost of living.

The family also plans to implement a system to register beneficiaries and allow them to get weekly blessings.

To assist with furthering their cause, the store is accepting donations of frozen food items and groceries.

Two years ago, Asanul Fariq Sani and his wife Norhasyimah Awaludin made headlines for setting up Riqmah Kindness Corner outside their Tampines flat.

It contained a generous selection of household essentials, and anyone was allowed to take them for free.

The family has now taken things to the next level by opening a minimart called Riqmah Putraz at Block 201D Tampines Street 21.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (6 Dec), Mr Fariq said that it has been their dream for the past four years to have a community store that’s socially and profit-driven.

After three weeks of hard work, they were able to launch their new store ahead of schedule.

The mart sells frozen food items and groceries at affordable prices. This is to ease the burden of the increasing cost of living.

Currently seeking donations of frozen foods and groceries

In addition, the couple plans to set up a system to register beneficiaries.

They will allocate a day weekly for the beneficiaries to get their blessings, most likely in the form of free groceries.

“Our objective is to reach out and help out the community and create awareness and spirit of giving,” Mr Fariq shared.

To help with their cause, they are currently seeking support through donations of frozen food products and groceries.

The couple has also continued to reach out to and help the community alongside the opening of the mart.

In a post last Saturday (2 Dec), they called for donations of back-to-school supplies to help beneficiaries.

Kudos to Mr Fariq and Madam Norhasyimah for keeping up with their efforts to help those in need.

The opening of the mart truly symbolises their commitment to assisting the less fortunate.

