Famous Amos Launches Dessert Shop At Cineleisure, Serves Milkshakes & Ice Cream Made With Cookies

Milk & Cookies Opens At Orchard Cineleisure, Shop Is A Collab With Famous Amos

To most Singaporeans, Famous Amos is a household name that’s also known as the cookie shop that smells really nice when you walk past it.

However, we will now also recognise it as that cookie shop that opened an outlet selling delicious desserts at Orchard Cineleisure.

Their newly opened collaboration offers milkshakes and soft-serve ice cream fused with Famous Amos’ renowned cookies.

Famous Amos dessert store opened at Cineleisure on 11 Aug

In a Facebook post earlier this week, Famous Amos announced that Milk & Cookies had opened their first outlet on Friday (11 Aug).

Visitors to Cineleisure won’t be able to miss the dessert concept store, as it’s the first unit that can be seen on the ground floor of the mall as you walk towards it from Mandarin Gallery.

Some may remember that the unit used to be occupied by a Famous Amos outlet.

Cookie-flavoured milkshakes & soft serve offered

Those with a sweet tooth will be glad to know that Milk & Cookies serves up milkshakes and soft-serve ice cream with toppings.

What makes them unique from other dessert stores is that their treats are cookie-flavoured, made of course with Famous Amos Original Chocolate Chip cookies.

Every serving will thus have a signature cookie ice cream base.

For S$7.90, customers can have a ready-made combination of soft serve with various toppings like freshly made warm waffles with cookie spread, brownie bites and fruits.

Cookie or Apple Crumble-flavoured milkshakes cost S$6.90 each.

Customers may also create their own soft serve concoctions at S$6.90 by choosing their own toppings and sauce.

Famous Amos cookies also sold at Cineleisure

There’s also something for people who’re not fans of cold desserts.

Famous Amos’ regular chunky cookies are sold at Milk & Cookies for those hankering for that familiar taste.

They’re being sold at S$4 for one cookie or in bags of differing sizes starting from S$6.30.

Cineleisure is bustling again

Just six months ago in February, MS News reported that Orchard Cineleisure seemed “dead” due to many boarded-up units and low footfall.

However, rejuvenation plans were reportedly in the pipeline and this was proven to be correct.

With the arrival of Ah Chew Desserts, McDonald’s, Taiwan Night Market and now Milk & Cookies, the bustle appears to have returned to Cineleisure.

The upcoming opening of a collaboration between cinema operators Golden Village and The Projector should bring even more people to the mall soon.

Head down to Milk & Cookies x Famous Amos at Cineleisure now

If you’re planning to head down to Milk & Cookies to try their sweet delights, here’s some info you should be aware of:

Milk & Cookies x Famous Amos (Orchard Cineleisure)

Address: 8 Grange Road, #01-08A, Singapore 239695

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm daily

Nearest MRT: Somerset

Featured image adapted from Famous Amos on Facebook.