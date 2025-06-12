S’porean powerlifter Farhanna Farid deadlifts 209.5kg, it’s her 10th world record since 2022

Singaporean powerlifter Farhanna Farid breaks deadlift world record by lifting 209.5kg

Singaporean powerlifter Farhanna Farid has done it again — breaking her own world record for the 10th time since 2022, this time with a 209.5kg deadlift at the 2025 IPF Classic Open World Championships.

Competing in the women’s 52kg class, Farhanna set the new mark on Tuesday (10 June).

Speaking to MS News, the 33-year-old shared that this is her 10th deadlift record since 2022.

While her performance may seem effortless to those watching, Farhanna revealed that the build-up was anything but smooth.

“Honestly, I feel more relief than happiness cos I wasn’t having the best prep,” she shared.

“I kept losing grip and balance whenever I attempted anything above 200kg.”

Still, she trusted the process — and it paid off.

“With so much support around me, it was hard to not give it my all and expect myself to perform. Pressure is a privilege, isn’t it?”

Farhanna Farid’s still going after setting world records

Farhanna first set the world record in June 2022, deadlifting 197kg and then 200.5kg at the World Championships in South Africa.

Since then, she has broken her own record again and again — including lifts of 203.5kg and 208kg in Johor Bahru in 2023. This was despite her battling a back injury at the time.

Farhanna pulled off the 209.5kg deadlift on Tuesday (10 June) in Chemnitz, Germany.

Farhanna Farid: “I want my grandkids to watch me compete”

Farhanna’s success hasn’t come easily. In past interviews, she spoke candidly about the mental and physical toll of high-level competition.

“The older I get, the more I push my body because there’s a limit,” she said previously.

“Finding a balance between pushing myself and holding back is something that I’m still learning. I’m in it for the long term. I always say I want my grandkids to watch me compete so I have to pace yet push myself.”

Her continued dominance comes even as she juggles other roles, including coaching younger athletes and helping grow the powerlifting community in Singapore.

Still ahead of the pack

No other lifter locally has come close to challenging Farhanna’s numbers in recent years — and she’s not slowing down.

Powerlifting Singapore previously praised Farhanna’s consistency, saying that “no one has yet to come close to her record and yet she blazes ahead.”

“It’s by no easy feat that a world record is broken,” said general secretary Kang Goo Young in 2023, after she broke the world record twice at the Asian Classic Powerlifting Championships in Johor Bahru.

“But for Farhanna, it’s a bit more interesting as it’s her own record that gets repeatedly beaten year after year.”

With 10 world records under her belt, Farhanna Farid is not just lifting heavier — she’s raising the bar for powerlifting in Singapore and beyond.

Featured image adapted from Olympics on YouTube.