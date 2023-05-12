FAS Acting President Appears To Challenge Netizen After M’sia Defeat, He Apologises For Response

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

FAS Acting President Bernard Tan Apologises For Asking Netizen To Abuse Him ‘Face To Face’

After Singapore was demolished 0-7 by neighbours Malaysia in a SEA Games football match recently, emotions ran high.

Singaporean fans vented their outrage over social media, and one of the targets was Mr Bernard Tan, Acting President of the Football Association of Singapore (FAS).

Replying to one netizen, Mr Tan appeared to challenge him to a “face to face” meeting.

He has since apologised for the way he responded.

FAS Acting President makes ‘one-time offer’ to netizen

In the aftermath of the demoralising defeat, user @nic_8276 commented on Mr Tan’s Instagram account, telling him to “resign now” as he was “not worthy of the paycheck”.

Unexpectedly, Mr Tan replied directly to the comment, retorting that he doesn’t get paid for this role.

He also made the netizen a “one-time offer” — instead of abusing him online, he can abuse him “face to face”.

The FAS Acting President asked the user to meet up, inviting him to arrange this over email, also saying,

I will leave your comment for 24 hours. After which I will delete you. It’s my wall.

Without directly replying to the challenge, the netizen warned that the game would “die” if things went on like this.

Response not well-received by fans

Mr Tan’s comment apparently wasn’t well-received by many fans.

The SingaBrigade fan page on Facebook posted that his response was “shocking” as it was “totally overflowing with sarcasm with no sense of being contrite”.

A commenter on Reddit appeared to compare his challenge to how people would dare their rivals to “settle outside” their scores, referring to physical combat.

However, a netizen appeared to be more understanding, saying that “tensions were high”, though the apparent challenge was a “bad idea”.

FAS Acting President apologises for response to netizen

Netizens have since pointed out that Mr Tan made his Instagram account private, with a short caption that just says, “Sorry.”

Before doing so, however, he gave a fuller apology in a post on Friday (12 May), reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

He said the mauling by Malaysia was “one of the worst nights in our history” and led to “emotions running high”.

Mr Tan also pointed to “abuse” from “unfamiliar accounts” on his social media, saying he regretted responding.

He apologised deeply for that, adding,

I hold myself to a higher standard. I am human. I was hurting too.

As for his apparent challenge, he explained that he has always wanted to be more open, which includes meeting people privately.

However, FAS has advised him that engagement with stakeholders was “best done in formal organised settings”.

During these sessions, which will take place over the next two weeks, “tough questions” will be asked, he said.

These will be handled “openly”, he added.

Tan took over FAS after passing of previous president

Mr Tan, 56, has been Acting President of FAS since September 2022.

He took the helm under sad circumstances — after previous President Lim Kia Tong suddenly passed away due to a heart attack.

At the time, Mr Tan was Deputy President and had been so since 2017. It was decided he would be Acting President till a new one was elected, likely during this year’s Congress.

The former Brigadier-General spent 22 years in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) before retiring, according to TODAY Online.

Since then, he has served in senior roles at ST Engineering and Asia Pulp & Paper (APP).

He’s also the country president of the Sinar Mas Group, APP’s parent firm.

Miserable SEA Games for Singapore men’s football

The defeat to Malaysia capped off a miserable SEA Games campaign for Singapore’s men’s footballers.

It was their worst defeat at the Games since 1971.

They also exited the competition at rock bottom of their group, failing to register a single win.

Given the disappointing results, it’s understandable that many Singaporeans are fed up. On the bright side, though, there’s now no way we could do any worse — or could we?

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from the Football Association of Singapore on Facebook and Facebook.