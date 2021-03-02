Fatal Traffic Accident Along ECP On 1 Mar At Rochor Road Exit

During the evening rush hour, traffic is typically busy with commuters eager to get home. This means packed roads and higher chances of accidents occurring.

On Monday (1 Mar), a fatal accident occurred along the East Coast Parkway (ECP). It, unfortunately, claimed the life of a motorcyclist on site.

Accident took place along ECP towards city

Speaking to MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to a traffic accident on 1 Mar at about 6.45pm.

The accident happened along westbound ECP at the Rochor Road exit.

Unfortunately, an SCDF paramedic pronounced a person dead on the scene.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the motorcyclist allegedly sustained fatal injuries after hitting the road divider railing while executing a turn.

The police reportedly closed off the Rochor Road exit for 2.5 hours for investigations.

MS News has reached out to the Singapore Police Force (SPF) for a statement on the incident.

Reminder to be vigilant road users

This is yet another painful reminder to be extra careful while driving or riding on the road.

That means we should always keep a lookout for road conditions, and slow down when necessary.

MS News sends our heartfelt condolences to the motorcyclist’s family, and hope he/she can rest in peace.

