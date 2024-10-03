M’sian father walks 6km daily to & from school with daughter so she never misses class

M’sian father walks long distances to accompany daughter to & from school every day

Being a father means embracing sacrifice and facing every challenge for your child.

One father in Malaysia demonstrates this fatherly dedication by walking 6 km every day to accompany his daughter to school and making sure she receives a full education.

This heartwarming story was shared by Facebook user Abbe Hae on Tuesday (1 Oct).

Izara, a Grade 6 student in Malaysia, walks to school every day. And every day, without fail, she is accompanied by her father.

Though they occasionally get free rides from generous folks who pass by and spot them walking to and from the school, the pair were reported to walk a total of 6km roundtrip.

Father’s motorcycle is broken

Izara’s school is reportedly located 3km away from their home, unlike her sister’s secondary school which is only 1.5km away.

Previously, her father relied on a motorcycle to transport both girls to school; but unfortunately, the vehicle is now broken.

Due to financial difficulties, they were unable to get it repaired.

Admiring the father’s dedication, the father consistently ensures Izara never falls behind in her studies, even if it means embarking on these long walks.

Granted with monthly scholarships starting from Oct

Mr Abbe, who is an entrepreneur and humanitarian, stated in his post that he was touched by the dedication of both Izara and her father to her studies.

He said that Izara is a diligent student who regularly reviews her lessons after school. Therefore, Mr Abbe wrote that he was granting her a scholarship to support her education starting in October.

Additionally, he has called on people familiar with the family to help expedite the repair of her father’s motorcycle so he can use it again to take his daughters to school.

Mr Abbe added he would cover all the repair costs.

“I hope Izara becomes a successful child one day,” he wrote.

In the end, he expressed his gratitude to his netizens who had offered assistance and to all the residents who showed kindness to Izara and her family.

