Father In China Makes Addicted Son Play Mobile Games For 17 Hours, Child Apologises After

Father In China Makes Son Addicted To Mobile Games Play Them For 17 Hours Straight

An addiction to playing video games can be debilitating, especially for children still in their formative years. Still, some punishments to tackle these addictions can be a little overwhelming.

This was the case in China recently, when a man made his son play mobile games for 17 hours straight, in response to the latter’s addiction to them.

Finally, after the exhausting ordeal, his son wrote an apology letter.

The father noted, however, that he did not recommend such extreme measures for other parents in similar situations.

Father in China makes addicted son play mobile games

According to ET Today, the father, surnamed Huang, discovered that his son was playing mobile games in secret at 1am on the morning of 8 Mar.

He then informed his son he could let him play as much as he wanted the day after. The only catch was that he would not be able to sleep.

Ecstatic, the boy agreed and Huang immediately called his teacher to ask for the next day off.

Everything seemed to go well, until the boy began to feel numerous aches from playing mobile games in the same position.

After shifting around occasionally, he nodded off and was later woken up by his father, who demanded he continues playing.

At 6.30pm in the evening, after 17 hours, his son finally gave in and pleaded for forgiveness.

He ended up writing a letter in English promising not to play the games on his phone late at night again.

Method worked well for son

Before asking his son’s teacher for the day off, Huang asked his wife for her opinion.

Although she took it upon herself to directly educate him, she also supported his decision, stating that it felt reasonable as long as he did not resort to physical violence.

Huang himself believed that the method had worked well on his son, as proven by his letter.

However, he did not recommend it to other parents in similar situations, as he had ensured his son would be okay before trying the method.

“My son usually has good grades and is very obedient. He often goes outdoors with me, and his physical fitness is also good,” he shared in a follow-up video on Douyin.

