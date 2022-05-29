Woman Sells Dessert With Son In ‘Cage’ As Husband Plays Video Games All Day

Woman Forced To Sell Dessert While Keeping Son In ‘Cage’ To Look After Him

Touching stories of parents overcoming their limitations to support their children are not infrequent in our society. The extent of the lengths they go to can seem impressive to the rest of us.

Such was the case for a woman in Guizhou, China, who had to make tough decisions to take care of her son. Many netizens reported seeing her with a two-year-old son in the area, selling dessert to support her family.

While doing so, she keeps her son in a ‘cage’ beneath the cart to look after him.

She felt that she had no other choice as her husband was too addicted to playing video games to take care of the child.

Woman keeps son in makeshift cage while selling ice jelly

According to 8world News, Ms Li regularly sells ice jelly – a popular Chinese dessert – to local citizens in Tongren city, Guizhou province.

She takes her son with her whilst at work and has converted the bottom of her cart into a makeshift cage to keep him safe.

Netizens in the area frequently see her son play in the cage while carrying out her business.

Speaking to Chinese media site Jiu Pai News, she said she has to look after her child seven to eight hours a day and hence, decided to convert the space beneath her cart into a ‘cage’ to allow him some room to play.

She also added that she felt sorry for treating the boy in such a manner but did not have a choice as her husband was unemployed. In addition, he was neglectful of their son and would only play video games all day.

Stressing the seriousness of their plight, Ms Li pointed out that her son was not fed milk regularly.

Installed surveillance cameras to look after son from afar

In addition to selling snacks, Ms Li usually spends her mornings selling sweet wine in the nearby market.

As her son is typically not awake at the time, she would leave her house for her daytime job. She also installed surveillance cameras to look after him, and would rush back once he woke up.

Many in the region have expressed their sympathies to Ms Li as well, telling her to take good care of her child.

Hopefully, Ms Li will receive some assistance

Parenthood is a challenging experience, made even more so when one half of the couple does not pull their weight as they should.

However, we commend Ms Li for supporting her family thus far in whatever means possible.

Hopefully, authorities will be able to afford her with some additional aid to take care of her child.

Featured image adapted from YouTube.