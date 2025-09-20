Elderly father in M’sia fights crocodile but fails, watches helplessly as son gets dragged away 

Father battles crocodile to save son in Sarawak river

In a desperate bid to save his son, a father in Sarawak, Malaysia, leapt into a river to fight a crocodile.

Despite his courage, he could only watch in anguish as the reptile dragged his son away.

71-year-old father fights crocodile to save son

The father and son involved were identified as 71-year-old Sudin Chi and 32-year-old Ahmad Alzadkhri Sudin respectively.

Speaking to Sarawak Edition, eyewitness Suhaili Morshidi (name transliterated), 45, recalled witnessing the incident as he was refuelling his boat on Monday (15 Sept) afternoon.

Suhaili said he initially thought Sudin was the one being attacked, as he kept submerging and resurfacing in the water.

Recounting his battle with the reptile, Sudin said, “I tried to poke its eyes, but I couldn’t. I also managed to hold my son’s head before the crocodile went into the middle of the river.”

Alas, Sudin got outpowered and could only watch helplessly as his son got pulled into the river and disappeared.

Search operations were ongoing as of Thursday (18 Sept).

