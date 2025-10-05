Father in Thailand slashes 15-year-old daughter with saw after she refused to help him with chores

Father in Thailand nearly severs daughter’s hand with saw after she refused to help him with chores

A domestic dispute in Thailand escalated into violence when a father allegedly attacked his teenage daughter with a saw after she refused to help with chores, leaving her with a deep wound and nearly severing her hand.

According to Channel 7 News, the incident took place on Wednesday (1 Oct) afternoon in Samut Prakan province.

Emergency responders provided first aid to the 15-year-old before rushing her to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Argument over housework turns violent

Witnesses said the father had asked his daughter to help him with work around the house. When she ignored him and continued lying down, he allegedly brandished a knife and began attacking her.

In an attempt to defend herself, the girl reportedly grabbed a saw. But after dropping it during the scuffle, her father picked it up and slashed her — once across the back and another time at her hand.

Locals told police that the pair often argued, though the fights had never turned violent before. Officers had previously been called to mediate between them.

Father and daughter give conflicting testimonies

Police later arrested the man in a wooded area near his home. During questioning, he claimed he had been harvesting herbs and had asked his daughter several times to fetch a bag for him.

When she ignored his calls, he said he went to scold her — only for her to respond with vulgar language and allegedly attack him first with the saw.

He claimed he then wrestled the tool from her and used it on her in self-defence.

After the altercation, he reportedly returned to harvesting herbs in his backyard as if nothing had happened.

Meanwhile, the daughter gave a very different version of events. She told police she had been playing with a neighbour when her father suddenly confronted her and attacked her with the saw.

She also alleged that he had assaulted her on three previous occasions.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 17-year-old girl shot dead by own father for allegedly dating boyfriend outside caste

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod and Channel 7 News.