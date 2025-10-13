Father in Thailand fatally strikes drunk son with hoe after heated argument

Father in Thailand kills drunk and abusive son with hoe following argument that escalated in assault

A 75-year-old father in Buriram, Thailand, fatally struck his 47-year-old son with a hoe after a heated argument at their home on Wednesday (8 Oct).

According to Thai news media Honkrasae, the father told police he had endured over a decade of abuse from his son, who was often drunk, verbally abusive, and physically violent.

On the day of the incident, the son reportedly insulted his father and punched him in the face during a meal.

Father strikes son with hoe following argument

After the initial altercation, the father retrieved a hoe and repeatedly struck his son’s head while he lay in a hammock.

The attack left the son covered in blood. The father did not flee and waited for the authorities to arrive.

Emergency responders rushed the son to a hospital, but he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Son’s repeated assaults motivated father’s actions

The victim’s older brother, who is bedridden, corroborated the father’s account.

He confirmed the son’s habitually violent behaviour and the events leading up to the fatal attack. However, he was unable to intervene due to his disability.

The father told police that he did not intend to kill his son, but acted out of fear for his own life.

He expressed regret, citing years of repeated assaults as his motivation.

Investigation ongoing

A neighbour described the father and son as often engaging in disputes. She added that the tragedy would have been avoided if the victim had not consumed alcohol.

Police officers arrived promptly and took the father into custody. The hoe used in the attack was collected as evidence.

Authorities are investigating the case and will proceed according to the law.

Also read: Father in Thailand shoots 30-year-old son who had been addicted to drugs since sixth grade



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod and Honkrasae.