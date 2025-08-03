Father punches man who scolded his son at Pandan Gardens ball pit, leaves victim with facial fractures

Father jailed after punching 56‑year‑old at ball pit, victim suffers facial fractures

A fun day out at a children’s inflatable playground turned into a violent brawl when a father punched a 56-year-old man in the face, causing multiple bone fractures.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the violent incident took place on 3 Sept 2023 at Bouncy Paradise in Pandan Gardens, where 39-year-old Wang Chunxiong had brought his two young children for a play session with family.

Playground squabble escalates into violent fight

According to Shin Min, Wang’s son told him he had been scolded by an adult. In response, Wang confronted the 56-year-old victim, who was sitting in the ball pit with his own child.

The victim explained that Wang’s son had hit his child, which prompted him to intervene. Their conversation quickly turned heated.

Although both men were seen pushing and gesturing at each other, CCTV footage showed Wang throwing a punch to the left side of the victim’s face, causing him to fall backwards into the ball pit.

Wang also hurled vulgarities during the altercation. Police arrived shortly after.

Man suffers ‘complex facial fractures’, hospitalised for 2 weeks

The brutal punch resulted in at least four displaced fractures to the victim’s face and two additional non-displaced ones, the prosecution said.

He was diagnosed with “complex facial fractures” and was warded for two weeks.

Even one month after the attack, he continued to suffer facial deformities and abnormal facial sensations.

Wang, on the other hand, sustained only minor bruising to his knuckles and did not seek medical help.

Court rejects self-defence claim

Wang claimed he had acted in self-defence and pleaded not guilty. But the court rejected his account, noting that CCTV footage showed he had pushed the victim first and that the older man did not retaliate.

The judge ruled that Wang’s use of force — especially targeting a vulnerable part of the body — went far beyond what was considered reasonable self-defence.

He also said Wang had several non-violent options in the public setting, such as walking away or calling for help.

Attacker faces additional harassment charge

Wang was convicted of voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

He also faces a second charge under the Protection from Harassment Act (POHA), which has been temporarily shelved.

Prosecutors have asked for it to be taken into consideration during sentencing.

Featured images adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Bouncy Paradise on Facebook.