‘I have no more sons left’: M’sian father loses both sons in crashes, younger son hoped to fulfil brother’s dreams

Father loses both sons in two different traffic accidents

Warning: Some readers may find the photos and descriptions in this article graphic and triggering. Discretion is advised.

On Wednesday (9 Oct), a severe crash in Dungun, Malaysia, claimed the lives of three university students, and left one critically injured.

The four were on two motorbikes, returning to their university hostel after dinner when the collision occurred.

For 53-year-old Jamaludin Hussin, the accident was a cruel twist of fate: his only surviving son, 20-year-old Khairil Anwar Jamaludin, was among the deceased.

Seven years earlier, Jamaludin’s older son had also lost his life in a traffic accident.

“Both of my sons died in traffic accidents. I have no more sons left,” Jamaludin cried in a report by Sin Chew Daily.

According to Jamaludin, the accident was eerily similar to his older son’s fatal incident.

Both tragedies occurred in October, around the same time of year, and Khairil had been riding the same bike his brother had used on that fateful day.

Khairil and his three friends were en route back to their hostel when an SUV veered into their path and rammed into them.

Three students, aged 20 to 25, died instantly, sustaining shattered collar bones and severe trauma to their heads and chests.

A fourth remains in critical condition with a serious waist injury.

Younger son wanted to fulfil late brother’s wishes

Khairil’s older brother was 22 when he died, and he had been preparing to major in accountancy at a local university, shared Jamaludin.

Determined to honour his brother’s aspirations, Khairil had chosen the same field of study before his life was also cut short.

Jamaludin, who has five children and works in a bank, said Khairil was his youngest child.

“Khairil had just saved up money from working at a cafe, which he used to buy a present for his mother,” Jamaludin said.

Driver suspected to have mental health issues

Local reports indicate the 49-year-old female driver responsible for the collision may have been suffering from mental health conditions and was known by residents as a problematic figure.

Her SUV reportedly flipped into a nearby ditch, with the impact scattering the students and their motorbikes into a drain.

The police said it was alerted to the incident at about 7.35pm.

The driver has been taken into custody, and local police have launched an investigation into the accident.

Featured image adapted from Sin Chew Daily and Facebook.