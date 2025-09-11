Decomposed female body discovered near KLIA, police launch murder investigation

Murder probe launched after decomposed female body found near KLIA

A decomposed female body was discovered near Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on 1 Sept, prompting a police investigation into a suspected murder.

The body was found at around 7.50pm by a member of the public near the airport’s luxury limousine area.

Victim likely dead for about a week, case classified as murder

The victim, believed to be in her 20s, was fully clothed, wearing a white “Fear Less” T-shirt in size XS and cream-coloured cargo shorts in size XL.

When discovered, her body had begun to decompose, and the head was incomplete, with only the skull remaining.

Based on the state of the body, authorities estimate she had been dead for about a week.

Assistant Commissioner Azman Shariat, head of the KLIA Police, confirmed that no identification documents were found at the scene, and the victim’s identity remains unknown.

A post-mortem conducted at Serdang Hospital revealed four suspicious injuries on the body, prompting police to classify the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Police appeal for public assistance

The motive for the crime remains under investigation.

Police are urging the public to come forward if they have any information or recognise the victim from her distinctive T-shirt.

Authorities are also appealing to families with missing persons matching the description to contact Deputy Superintendent Tee Ah Chew at 018-218-3555 or visit the nearest police station to assist with the investigation.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps, for illustration purposes only.