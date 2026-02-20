‘Get out!’: Man yells at tourists for wearing bikinis at Phuket temple fair, sparks debate

Some netizens said the man should have explained the situation calmly instead of chasing them away.

By - 20 Feb 2026, 5:09 pm

2 female tourists spark outrage after wearing bikinis at Phuket temple fair

A heated debate has erupted online after two foreign women were seen wearing bikinis while walking through a temple fair in Phuket, Thailand.

The incident occurred on Monday (16 Feb) during an annual fair held within the grounds of Chalong Temple in Mueang District.

Man confronts tourists, tells them to leave

In a video shared on Facebook, a Thai man is seen confronting the two women as they walk through the fair.

tourists bikinis temple fair

Source: Phuketandamannews on Facebook

 

He is heard shouting at them: “Go out! You! Get out! Get out!” while recording the encounter.

The women, accompanied by friends, appeared confused and visibly upset.

They asked the man to stop filming before walking away from the area.

Outfits deemed inappropriate for temple grounds

According to reports, the man objected to their attire because the event was held within temple grounds, which he believed required more modest clothing.

tourists bikinis temple fair

Source: Phuketandamannews on Facebook

However, it remains unclear whether the expected dress code had been explained to the women prior to the confrontation.

Netizens say temple fair is not a beach

After the video went viral, many netizens criticised the tourists’ choice of clothing.

Some pointed out that although Phuket is a popular beach destination, a temple fair is a religious event and not an extension of the seaside, stressing that places of worship should be treated with respect.

Several commenters said visitors should familiarise themselves with Thai customs and cultural norms before travelling.

tourists bikinis temple fair

Translation: When going to a temple, you should dress appropriately. Wherever you go, you should learn about their traditions and culture. Who would wear an outfit like this into a church?
Source: Facebook

Others called on authorities to improve communication of dress guidelines, suggesting clearer signage in multiple languages or preventive measures at entry points.

tourists bikinis temple fair

Translation: There should be signs in multiple languages and information points to explain the rules. But if the attire is clearly inappropriate, it would be better to refuse entry. It’s simply too unsightly.
Source: Facebook

Others criticise man’s approach

Others also criticised the man’s behaviour, saying it was rude to chase the visitors away while filming them.

They argued that the tourists may not have been aware of local customs and that he should have explained the situation calmly instead of shouting at them.

tourists bikinis temple fair

Translation: We should tell them and explain it so they understand, instead of saying ‘You get out!!!’ Even if we explain it nicely and they don’t listen, we should still speak to them politely.
Source: Facebook

Others pointed out that the women were only in the fair area and did not enter the temple’s main prayer hall while wearing bikinis, suggesting that the situation may not have warranted such a strong reaction.

They added that locals could perhaps exercise greater flexibility in cases like this.

