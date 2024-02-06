Tampines Restaurant Adds 10% Festive Surcharge, Customer Pays S$3 Extra For Order

Customer Pays S$3 Festive Surcharge At Tampines Mall Restaurant On 6 Feb

For the Chinese New Year (CNY) period, eateries across Singapore have begun imposing a festive surcharge to cope with rising costs.

As a result, customers have started to feel the pressure.

This was the case recently when a restaurant at Tampines Mall charged a diner S$30 for two servings of bee hoon, including a 10% festive surcharge.

Perhaps taken aback by the price, the diner took to Facebook to share about her experience.

On Tuesday (6 Feb), a Facebook user posted in the Complaint Singapore group, expressing his surprise about a festive surcharge at a restaurant at Tampines Mall.

He had patronised the outlet earlier that day and bought some food to go.

Describing what happened, he wrote: “Aware that F&B outlets will charge extra during CNY but Chinese New Year has not started! They have already started extra surcharge S$3.”

He attached a picture of the receipt, which showed that the restaurant charged him S$17 for two servings of bee hoon and S$8.90 for prawns and Chinese sausages.

With a 10% festive surcharge of S$3 and a goods & services tax (GST) charge of S$2, the total added up to S$30.90.

Seemingly in disbelief, the OP remarked that he would refrain from patronising eateries in the future.

Netizens think surcharge is ridiculous

The post gained significant attention over time, with many commenters reacting to the cost of the meals.

A few went so far as to label it a “daylight robbery.”

One Facebook user described the surcharge as “ridiculous”, noting that it was higher than the GST the restaurant charged.

However, some others said that the festive surcharge was acceptable.

Even so, they pointed out that it was too early for the surcharge to be added to meals for diners.

MS News has reached out to the restaurant for comments.

What do you think about the festive surcharge and when would be the right time for eateries to implement it? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and The Hungry Fatty on Burpple. Image on the right for illustration purposes only.