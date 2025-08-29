Fewer NEL trains during morning peak hours after recent repair works, normal service resuming next week

Fewer NEL trains have been running as a precautionary measure: SBS Transit

Frequent commuters on the North-East Line (NEL) have had their suspicions proven to be correct — fewer trains have been running during the morning peak hours recently.

This was confirmed by public transport operator SBS Transit on Friday (29 Aug) in response to queries from The Straits Times (ST).

5 fewer NEL trains running in recent weeks

Specifically, 35 trains have been in operation along the NEL over the last few weeks, said Mrs Grace Wu, a spokesperson for SBS Transit.

This is five fewer than the regular number of 40.

Normal service will resume “some time next week”, she added.

Fewer trains after NEL repair works

The reduced deployment is a precautionary measure by SBS Transit, and follows power supply repair works carried out earlier this month on the NEL.

Fewer trains will “ensure stable power supply” and allow it to monitor the system more closely, Mrs Wu explained.

SBS seeks commuters’ patience and understanding during this temporary adjustment.

Repairs come after NEL disruptions on 12 Aug & 15 Aug

The power supply repair works followed two disruptions on the NEL on 12 Aug and 15 Aug.

They added that a secondary power supply source, direct from the SP Power Grid, will be implemented at Sengkang Depot by the fourth quarter of this year as part of the substation’s expansion works.

Further upgrades to the NEL and SPLRT power supply are also in the pipeline.

Commuters say NEL became more crowded in the morning

However, NEL commuters started complaining that the line had started to become more crowded in the morning, with trains from Punggol reportedly full upon arrival.

A netizen even said that the crowd size was abnormal even for peak hours.

On Wednesday (27 Aug), transport blog From The Red Line claimed in a post on Threads that the NEL had “cut service by 10%”, with a detailed log of NEL train frequencies contributed by trainspotters published the next day.

