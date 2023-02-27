Fight Breaks Out Among Youths In Orchard, 20-Year-Old Man Assisting In Investigations

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Fight Breaks Out Among Youths Outside Ming Arcade In Orchard On 25 Feb

Recently, a video of a large group of youths fighting in Orchard made its rounds on Facebook and Reddit.

They were seen throwing punches, kicking, and shouting along Cuscaden Road in the wee hours of the morning.

The police were informed of the incident and a 20-year-old man is now assisting them in investigations, reported TODAY.

Several youths seen punching and kicking man on ground

In the 55-second video clip, a large group of at least 14 youths were seen along Cuscaden Road, outside Ming Arcade building.

Different clusters of people were seen throwing punches, while a man in a black tee was shoved down some steps.

Another man then pummelled him on the head, causing him to fall onto the road. He then kicked his head while the man was down.

Three other people then joined in, punching the man who was laying on the road.

Two men in white were seen trying to stop the fight and pull the men away.

Things appeared to settle down for a while after, although the youths continued shouting at one another.

One of those involved in the shouting match was a woman in a dark green top.

She was later punched from behind by a man in black and fell onto the road as well. But she quickly recovered and stood back up.

As the man in the black tee continued to lie out cold on the road, he was kicked on the head another time by one of the youths passing him.

20-year-old man assisting police investigations

According to TODAY, the police were alerted to the fight at 2.50am on Saturday (25 Feb) morning.

They did not reveal if anyone was injured in the fight.

A 20-year-old man is now assisting the police with ongoing investigations.

