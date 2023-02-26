New 5-Star Hotel Opening In Orchard With 143 Rooms & An Infinity Pool, Just Across From Shangri-La

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Luxury 5-Star Hotel The Standard Will Open In Orchard In 2023

The pandemic taught us that we don’t need airplane tickets to break away from our daily grind because staycations are always an option.

If you’re yearning for a short escape, there’s a new hotel in town you can consider next — The Standard.

Set to open along Orange Grove Road in 2023, it will boast a wide range of 143 rooms, an infinity pool, and a pool bar.

You don’t need to travel far if you’re looking for exciting things to do, as you’ll be close to retail, dining and entertainment establishments in the heart of Orchard.

New luxury hotel The Standard will feature 143 rooms & infinity pool

On 5 Aug 2021, travel blog The Shutterwhale revealed that The Standard would set up a new hotel in Singapore in 2023, featuring 143 rooms.

Located along Orange Grove Road, it will be across from Shangri-La Singapore.

While development is still underway, architectural and interior design firm Ministry of Design stated that the rooms would come with full-height glass facade walls offering a captivating look into the city beyond.

The more luxurious suite rooms will additionally have corner glass and double-height living room areas.

With a “local twist”, Singaporeans can expect the hotel to reflect our country’s nature as a ‘Garden City’.

That’s not all — patrons can also take a dip in the hotel’s infinity pool and enjoy an eyewatering selection of choices from their pool bar.

Situated within a lush botanical courtyard, it makes for the perfect spot to relax.

In addition, the hotel boasts an array of facilities to keep guests occupied, such as restaurants suited to the nightlife as well as arts and culture programming.

The hotel’s construction will also align with the government’s Green Plan.

Close proximity to Orchard shopping district

The hotel will be among several esteemed ones in Singapore that enjoy close proximity to Orchard Road.

With the surrounding area sporting a massive variety of retail, dining and entertainment establishments, visitors will be spoilt for choice.

In addition, The Standard will be just a short walk from the Botanical Gardens. Patrons can take a stroll through quite the picturesque neighbourhood to get to the destination in question.

At the time of writing, The Standard has not yet released its opening date or a price listing for their rooms in Singapore.

The opening will be part of the brand’s efforts at expansion into Asian markets. In 2021, the chain set up a new property in Thailand and another in Bangkok the year after.

Invictus Developments will be handling the development of the property in Singapore.

It is a boutique real estate investment company under the family of Indonesian businessman Bachtiar Karim.

A new staycation spot for tourists and locals

The advantageous location of The Standard is bound to make it a favourite among tourists and locals alike.

Judging by what we’ve seen in their Bangkok, Maldives and London branches, we dare say it could be a staycation sanctuary that sets the standard for escapades within our Garden City.

If The Standard has sufficiently piqued your interest, you can sign up here for exclusive updates on the hotel’s opening in your inbox.

