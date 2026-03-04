Filipino American man gets mistaken for M’sian at KLIA, netizens slam him for reaction

Filipino American man gets mistaken as Malaysian at KLIA

Many Southeast Asians can agree that it is common to be mistaken for a different ethnic group in the region due to similarities in facial features.

However, a Filipino American man recently took to Threads to voice out his frustration after being mistaken for a Malaysian at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

Man says this happens regularly whenever he lands in KLIA

In a now-deleted Threads post, the original poster (OP) wrote that this happens to him whenever he lands at the airport.

According to WeirdKaya, his post read:

I’m Filipino-American but I also speak conversational Mandarin Chinese. Whenever I land at KL airport, people automatically assume I’m Malaysian. WTF.

The disbelief in his statement rubbed many Malaysian netizens the wrong way, as they took offence at his OP’s reaction.

Netizens slam OP for his reaction

Netizens believe it’s understandable for people to assume him as Malaysian, as both Malaysians and Filipinos have Austronesian roots.

Due to his reaction, some even accused the OP of wanting to be mistaken for an American.

Some Malaysians shared that they have also been mistaken for Filipinos, but they do not mind this, knowing the similarities.

“I do not think mistaking me as a citizen from another country is a demeaning statement,” one Malaysian netizen wrote.

Filipino netizens also echoed the sentiment, with one user saying they are proud of their heritage as Southeast Asians and of their similarities with other ethnicities in the region.

Also read: Woman in Thailand meets vendor who resembles her late mother, hug moves her to tears

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from Threads, Google Maps.