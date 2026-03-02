Woman in Thailand meets vendor who resembles her late mother, hug moves her to tears

Woman in Thailand meets vendor who resembles late mother

Most people who have lost a loved one would agree that they would do anything just to see and hug them one more time.

For a 23-year-old woman in Thailand, that wish felt momentarily granted when she met a vendor who looked strikingly like her late mother, who passed away two years ago.

The encounter happened at a Big C supermarket in Phuket, and has since touched many online.

Vendor shares comforting words with young woman

In a video shared last week, the TikToker, Bambi, recounted how she first spotted the woman at a sign shop inside the mall. The resemblance was immediate and uncanny.

She felt the urge to speak to her, but thought she had missed her chance when the woman left the shop.

However, she later spotted the woman again at a lottery stall, where she was working.

“At first, I spent a long time thinking about how I should start a conversation with her,” Bambi shared. “Part of me was scared, but another part of me still wanted to talk to her.”

Bambi tearfully told the vendor that she reminded her of her late mother and asked if she could give her a hug.

To her surprise, the vendor immediately stood up and hugged her.

She even gave Bambi a kiss on the cheek, which made the young woman cry even harder.

The vendor then wished Bambi good luck in her new job and offered comforting words such as, “It’s okay, dear,” and, “Mum has passed away peacefully.”

She later introduced herself as Auntie Tua.

Woman says Auntie Tua’s heart resembles her late mother’s, too

In a subsequent video, Bambi shared that she had not planned to go to Big C that day and had never visited the supermarket before.

It was her first day at her new job, and her manager had asked her to pick up something from the supermarket while she went to collect her work laptop nearby.

After calling the shop to confirm its location, Bambi took the escalator down and noticed a staff member waving at her.

That was when she saw Auntie Tua, who was a customer at the store, and was struck by the resemblance.

Auntie Tua even let her be served first before leaving. Bambi thought that was the end of it, until she happened to pass the mezzanine level on her way out and unexpectedly saw her again.

As she was about to pull away from their hug and thank Auntie Tua for indulging her request, the older woman leaned in and kissed her cheek.

Bambi later shared that when her mother was alive, she would send her encouraging messages on important milestones, including her first day at work.

“It wasn’t just her appearance,” she said. “[Auntie Tua’s] heart was so, so similar to my mum’s.”

Also read: Deaf-mute man in M’sia uses sign language to communicate with late mother at her grave

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from @babiesbamm on TikTok.