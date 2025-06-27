Deaf-mute man in M’sia uses sign language to communicate with late mother at her grave

Deaf-mute man caught speaking to his late mum at her grave using sign language

A deaf-mute man in Malaysia has touched netizens by using sign language to communicate with his late mother at her grave.

A six-second video on TikTok, which has gained over three million views, showed the man standing silently before a gravestone with a solemn face.

He then began to sign with slow, deliberate hand movements as if his mother were before him.

At the end of the video, the man gently waves goodbye to the gravestone before slowly turning and walking away.

Lost his mum to cancer

The man’s aunt, who captured the video, shared that her nephew has been deaf and mute since birth.

Having recently lost his mother to cancer, he now lives with his grandmother.

“He visits his mother every Friday,” she shared in the comments. “I happened to record this moment because I was waiting for him and noticed he hadn’t left yet. Turns out, he was still talking to his mother.”

Viewers moved to tears by silent message of love

The clip has sparked an outpouring of emotion across social media platforms.

“He smiled, but why am I crying?” commented one netizen.

Another woman said that even though the video was short, it made her cry. She also showed support for the man, telling him to stay strong.

Featured image adapted from @hasmalina10 on TikTok.