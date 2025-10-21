Financially struggling tenant in M’sia leaves landlord’s home filled with grime & broken items

Landlord finds home in dire state after financially struggling tenant moves out

A man in Malaysia took to Threads to share his sister’s frustrating experience renting her home to a financially struggling tenant, who recently left the place in an awful state.

In his post on 7 Oct, Nazreen Zulkflee said his sister rented out her apartment in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur (KL) to a 35-year-old woman who is under a welfare assistance programme.

The tenant stayed in the apartment for a year, during which her rent was covered by the Islamic national treasury institution and charitable organisation Baitulmal.

When she moved out, however, the woman had allegedly left the place a mess — with the house full of grime and broken items.

Tenant in Malaysia leaves home filled with grime and broken items

The accommodation was described as “an uninhabited house” with photos showing stained floors, scribbles on the walls, and the toilet covered in grime.

Several items, including the door’s latch and doorknob, were also broken, while the ceiling fan’s blades were covered in thick dust.

Additionally, leaking pipes and food waste left in and around the sink caused the kitchen to smell terrible.

“My sister gave her a clean house when she started renting. She mopped, painted, and gave it a nice look. Now? Even stepping on the floor feels weird,” Mr Nazreen lamented.

Tenant did not pay her utility bills

According to the OP, his sister — who had rented out the home to help the tenant — had no choice but to bear the cost of the damages.

Furthermore, Mr Nazreen claimed that the tenant did not pay her electricity bill, which reached RM700 (S$215), as well as her water bill, causing the meter to be disconnected.

“Poor in wealth can understand. But poor in manners, that’s a choice,” the OP expressed.

“Difficulties are not an excuse to be dirty. When people help, learn to appreciate it.”

Man urges organisation to monitor their beneficiaries

Mr Nazreen urged the Baitulmal to take the case seriously and to monitor the people they help to prevent similar occurrences.

He also warned other homeowners to be careful of such tenants, advising them to take pictures and draw a contract before renting out their homes.

“Don’t play with sympathy first, you’ll regret it later,” he expressed.

He also clarified that he shared about the incident not to shame the tenant, but to spread awareness.

Also read: ‘Tenant from hell’ in M’sia leaves home piled with trash after failing to pay rent for 6 months



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @nazreenkiflee on Threads.