S’pore PR surprised to be fined S$1,000 for not wearing seatbelt properly in Australia

S’pore PR was fined for tucking seatbelt under her arm during road trip in Australia

For a Singapore permanent resident, a road trip in Australia ended up costing more than she had anticipated.

After returning to Singapore, she was fined more than S$1,000 for not wearing her seatbelt properly while in the car.

The 42-year-old woman, Ms Shelley Lu, told Shin Min Daily News that her family of three travelled to Queensland, Australia with their friends and children during the June school holidays.

The group of five embarked on a one-week road trip from Brisbane, returning to Singapore at the end of June.

Unexpectedly, she received a letter from the Queensland Government in July.

It informed her that she had been fined A$1,161 (S$1,010) for not wearing her seatbelt properly.

CCTV footage of her in the car was attached.

Ms Lu, who works at a non-profit organisation, said she was shocked to get the letter as she didn’t see notice Traffic Police or cameras while she was in the car.

In a Facebook post, she explained that she was sitting in the front passenger seat but felt itchy when the seatbelt touched her neck.

Thus, she decided to tuck it under her arm instead, and didn’t expect to be fined for doing that.

She wanted to share her story to warn the public that one would be fined in Australia even if they put on their seatbelt but wore it in an incorrect position.

Seatbelts must be worn correctly or fine imposed: Queensland Govt

According to the seatbelt rules stated by the Queensland Government, all passengers in the vehicle must always wear a seatbelt or child restraint when the car is being driven.

Seatbelts must also be worn correctly — meaning the belt must be over the shoulder, running across the chest and buckled low on one’s hip.

“Wearing a seatbelt any other way will result in a fine,” the advisory states.

In a media statement in August 2023, the Queensland Minister for Transport and Main Roads said those caught not wear their seatbelt properly in vehicles face a fine of A$1,161 (S$1,010) and four demerit points.

Travelling unrestrained is one of the top five contributing factors to lives lost on Queensland’s roads, the statement said, adding that 30% of fatalities either wore a seatbelt incorrectly or didn’t wear one at all.

Featured image adapted from Shelley Lu via Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.