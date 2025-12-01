S$7.1M in fines imposed on travellers for not declaring goods brought into S’pore from Jan-Oct 2025

Fines were collected from 23,742 travellers who brought goods in via S’pore checkpoints

More than S$7.1 million in fines have been imposed on travellers for not declaring dutiable and taxable goods they brought into Singapore.

The penalties were meted out between January and October this year, said Singapore Customs in a media release on Monday (1 Dec).

Maximum fines of S$5K imposed on 142 travellers

A total of 23,742 travellers entering the Republic via our air, land, and sea checkpoints were caught for tax evasion during the 10-month period, said Singapore Customs, works with the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) to conduct checks and deter violations.

142 of these travellers were fined the maximum of S$5,000 for making incorrect or incomplete declarations.

The total composition sum imposed on travellers was S$7,114,850.

Man found with 544 pieces of fishing lures

One case involved a male traveller who arrived at the Singapore Cruise Centre on 31 July.

He was found to have 544 pieces of assorted fishing lures.

They were intended for “commercial purposes”, Singapore Customs said.

He was fined a total of S$1,130.

Man fails to declare 11 bundles of T-shirts

In another case, a male traveller arrived at the Woodlands Checkpoint on 9 Oct with 11 bundles of T-shirts.

He was delivering them to companies in Singapore, but failed to declare them.

He was fined a total of S$2,990.

Woman found with undeclared luxury items at Changi Airport

On 17 Oct, a female traveller from Bangkok arrived at Changi Airport and attempted to exit the arrival hall via the Green Channel for those with “nothing to declare”.

She was directed to undergo further checks, which uncovered new luxury items that she had not declared.

They included a bag, a wallet and three pieces of jewellery.

She was fined the maximum of S$5,000.

Woman found with pewter collectible figurine

The next day, a female traveller from Malaysia also attempted to exit via the Green Channel at Changi Airport.

She was directed to undergo further checks and was found to be carrying an undeclared pewter collectible figurine.

She was fined S$565.

Man had rolls of furniture laminate in his vehicle

Finally, a male traveller arrived at Woodlands Checkpoint on 23 Oct with several rolls of furniture laminate in his vehicle.

They were intended for commercial purposes but not declared, Singapore Customs said.

He was fined S$250.

More travellers caught & fines imposed compared with 2023 & 2024

Singapore Customs noted that the number of travellers caught for tax evasion and the amount of fines imposed had increased compared with previous years.

During the first 10 months of 2023 and 2024, 7,139 and 13,099 travellers were caught respectively.

The amount of fines imposed was S$2,303,380 in 2023 and S$3,471,043 in 2024.

51 offenders were fined the maximum of S$5,000 in 2023, with 46 such offenders in 2024.

All goods brought into S’pore by travellers subject to GST

Singapore Customs emphasised that all goods brought into Singapore by travellers are subject to Goods and Services Tax (GST), which applies even if foreign sales or value-added tax was paid.

Under the Customs Act, any person caught for tax evasion or attempting to evade tax faces a fine of up to 20 times the amount of duties and GST evaded, or up to two years in prison.

The onus lies on travellers to declare and pay any applicable duties and/or GST on all items that exceed their GST import relief entitlements and duty-free allowances.

They can do so via the Customs@SG web app or the Customs Declaration Kiosks at checkpoints.

