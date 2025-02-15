Fire breaks out at Banyan Tree’s hotel construction site in South Korea, leaving 6 dead & 27 injured

Fire broke out at Banyan Tree’s hotel construction site in Korea on 14 Feb

On Friday (14 Feb), a fire broke out at a hotel construction site in Busan, South Korea.

According to The New York Times, the blaze claimed the lives of six victims — they were found unconscious in the pool area of the hotel.

Another 27 individuals were injured, mostly due to smoke inhalation.

Owned and developed by a South Korean company, the hotel will be managed by Singapore hospitality brand Banyan Tree when construction is completed.

Fire believed to have been started on first floor

According to The Korea Times, the fire started at about 9.51am on Friday (14 Jan) Singapore time.

It’s believed that the fire originated from insulation material placed near an indoor swimming pool.

100 people were evacuated from the scene, including 14 individuals who were evacuated via helicopters from the rooftop.

120 fire trucks and 350 firefighters from more than 10 fire stations were reportedly deployed to the scene of the fire.

The fire occurred at the construction site of the unfinished Banyan Tree Haeundae Busan resort.

The 12-storey hotel was slated to open in the first half of 2024.

