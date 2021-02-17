Bedok North Market Fire Happened On 16 Feb Night

Over the festive CNY season, places around Singapore were adorned with beautiful lights and decorations.

But, this can sometimes pose a fire hazard too.

On Tuesday (16 Feb) night, a fire involving decorative lights broke out at a Bedok North Market.

A diner at the scene used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire.

Heroic diner put out Bedok North Market fire

According to Lianhe Zaobao, a stall owner at the Bedok North market heard sparks at around 9pm on Tuesday (16 Feb).

Soon after, a fire started at the market – Block 511 – located along Bedok North Street 3.

Witnessing this, a 63-year-old diner quickly sprung into action.

He headed towards a nearby fire extinguisher and heroically climbed atop a table near the fire.

He then lifted the extinguisher and used it to douse the flame.

Speaking to Lianhe Zaobao, he was worried that the fire might spread to the rest of the market and was determined to contain it before that happens.

Fire believed to be caused by CNY decorations

In a video shared on Facebook, the fire could be seen raging on in the market as passers-by stood outside.

Fortunately, none of the diners were injured by the fire.

Soon after, a large number of SCDF and police officers were seen on site, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

Diners at the scene believed the source of the fire was an electrical outlet that CNY decorations were plugged into.

SCDF investigating cause of fire

Speaking to MS News, SCDF said that they were alerted to the fire at about 9.15pm on Tuesday (16 Feb).

They also confirmed that the fire involved CNY decorative lights at the market.

When SCDF officers arrived at the Bedok North market, members of the public had already extinguished the fire with the fire extinguisher.

SCDF is now investigating the cause of the fire.

Kudos to the diner for his bravery

Kudos to the heroic diner for his initiative and bravery. Without his help, the fire could have gotten a lot worse.

We’re glad nobody was hurt in this incident. Hopefully, investigations will be able to get to the bottom of the incident and ensure it never happens again.

