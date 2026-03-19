1 sent to hospital after fire breaks out at Bugis coffeeshop, caused by ‘kitchen mishap’

20 residents evacuated after fire breaks out at Bugis coffeeshop

On Thursday (19 March morning, a fire broke out at a coffeeshop in Bugis, resulting in one person being sent to the hospital.

Images shared on XiaoHongShu showed thick smoke emanating from the block, which is behind Bugis+ mall.

Police & SCDF attend to Bugis fire

In the post, the witness said the fire had broken out opposite Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple.

It caused the narrow passageway between the HDB block and Stamford Arts Centre to be filled with smoke, with the “smoke smell” detected across the street.

Police officers, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighters and a fire engine were at the scene.

A crowd had also gathered to watch the firefighters attend to the blaze.

Fire involved kitchen exhaust ducting in Bugis coffeeshop

In response to queries from MS News, SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at around 11.15am on 19 March,

It involved the kitchen exhaust ducting of a coffeeshop in Block 269B Queen Street.

Around 20 people were evacuated from the block by the police and SCDF.

10 assessed for smoke-related issues, 1 sent to SGH

The fire was eventually extinguished by SCDF using two water jets, with 10 people assessed for smoke inhalation and breathlessness.

One of these people was sent to Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

The cause of the fire is under investigation, SCDF said.

Fire due to ‘coffeeshop kitchen mishap’, says MP

In a Facebook post on Thursday afternoon, Jalan Besar GRC MP Denise Phua, who is overseas, said she was in contact with her team regarding the fire.

She revealed that it was due to a “coffeeshop kitchen mishap” at the premises along Queen Street.

Ms Phua, who is in charge of the Kampong Glam division, noted that grassroots volunteers were ensuring the safety of all affected, adding:

I’ve also arranged for residents evacuated to have their needs, including makan if needed, taken care of.

According to her, all the evacuated residents returned to their flats by 2.10pm.

Plumbing & electricity disrupted due to fire

Ms Phua also noted that the fire had caused disruptions to plumbing and electricity in the block.

The Town Council is assisting with these issues, she said.

In an update that night, she advised residents affected by electricity supply disruptions to call the Residents’ Network in Block 271 for help.

SCDF advises stallholders to clean exhaust ducts

SCDF reminded members of the public, especially stall holders, to take safety precautions to prevent kitchen exhaust duct fires.

Their stoves, the surrounding area and exhaust duct openings should be free from grease and oil stains, SCDF said.

Exhaust ducts should also be cleaned and maintained at least once a year.

Also read: 1 dead in Choa Chu Kang flat fire, about 70 evacuated from affected block as a precaution

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Featured image adapted from Denise Phua Lay Peng on Facebook.