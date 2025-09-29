Fire at building under demolition on Tokyo’s Haneda Airport grounds, no flights disrupted

Fire breaks out at building under demolition on Haneda Airport premises

Thick black smoke rose from Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Monday morning (29 Sept) after a fire broke out in a building that was under demolition.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department and the Tokyo Fire Department said they received an emergency call shortly after 9am reporting smoke from the site.

According to local news reports, the fire occurred at an old hangar owned by the private company Airport Facilities Co.

The building, once used as an aircraft hangar, was being dismantled at the time of the incident.

It is located about 1.5km northwest of Haneda Airport’s Terminal 3 and roughly 200m from Seibijo Station on the Tokyo Monorail.

More than 20 workers evacuated safely

Authorities dispatched 34 fire engines and other vehicles to the scene.

The blaze was brought under control after about two hours, but roughly 900 sqm of the building’s roof area were destroyed.

At the time of the fire, 26 workers were inside the hangar.

Fortunately, all of them managed to evacuate safely and no injuries were reported.

Police said workers had been using blowtorches to cut steel beams near the roof shortly before the blaze broke out.

Investigations are under way to determine the exact cause.

No impact on flight operations

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism’s Tokyo Airport Office confirmed that the fire did not cause any delays or cancellations of flights.

Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways (ANA) also reported no immediate impact on their operations.

However, both carriers said they are continuing to assess whether the incident could affect future runway usage or flight schedules.

