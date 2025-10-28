Fire breaks out near Marina Bay Sands rooftop, likely originated from welding works

Fire involving plastic mat occurs on 55th floor of Marina Bay Sands

A fire broke out near the rooftop of the Marina Bay Sands on Tuesday (28 Oct) afternoon.

In a video posted on Reddit, a black plume of smoke was seen just below the SkyPark Observation Deck, which is on the 56th floor of the hotel.

Onlookers concerned by Marina Bay Sands fire

Taken from a nearby building by an office worker at 3.30pm, the clip also showed some flames licking out from the smoke.

A concerned onlooker can be heard saying it was “pretty bad”.

The original poster hoped that nobody was injured.

Smoke & flames coming from floor just below the rooftop

Another video of the fire was posted on TikTok, taken from a closer distance on the ground.

It showed the smoke and flames coming from a corner of the floor just below the rooftop.

The clip was shared on a drivers’ WhatsApp group, the original poster said.

In a third video, large flames could be seen burning right above one of the hotel rooms.

Fire extinguished by Marina Bay Sands staff

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at about 3.40pm on 28 Oct.

It occurred at 1 Bayfront Avenue — the address of the MBS hotel.

The fire involved a plastic mat on the 55th floor, SCDF added.

It was extinguished by MBS staff using a hosereel before SCDF arrived, with no injuries reported.

The fire likely originated from welding works conducted in the vicinity, according to preliminary findings.

2nd fire in MBS in less than a year

This was the second reported fire at MBS in less than a year, after a vacant hotel room caught fire on 10 Nov 2024.

The fire occurred on the balcony of a 12th-floor unit that was going through renovation work, SCDF said at the time.

No one was injured as the room was unoccupied.

