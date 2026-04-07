Fire breaks out at building housing MINDEF agency in Science Park, no injuries reported

Smoke plume from fire at Science Park could be seen from nearby NUS

A fire broke out on Monday (6 April) afternoon at a building in Science Park that houses an agency of the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF).

Several netizens posted on XiaoHongShu about a plume of smoke that could be seen from the nearby National University of Singapore (NUS).

Witnesses try to guess where smoke is coming from

A user who viewed the grey smoke from NUS believed that it was coming from a laboratory.

Another witness, who was at The Terrace canteen in the School of Computing, thought that the smoke was in the direction of the Business School.

Yet another student, who was at the College of Design and Engineering canteen, saw a much darker plume and guessed that it was from the nearby port.

Finally, a XiaoHongShu user correctly identified the source of the smoke as Science Park 2.

They said it had started to dissipate before firefighters arrived, indicating that it was possibly under control.

Fire involved cooling tower on rooftop of 30 Science Park Road

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at about 6.35pm on 6 April.

It involved a cooling tower on the rooftop of 30 Science Park Road — the address of the Centre for Strategic Infocomm Technologies (CSIT).

According to its website, CSIT is a technical agency in MINDEF that harnesses cutting-edge digital technologies to provide advanced cybersecurity and secure digital solutions for Singapore’s defence and public sector.

The blaze was put out before SCDF arrived, by workers in the building who used a hosereel and dry powder fire extinguishers.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Also read: 4 people sent to hospital after fire breaks out in Sengkang condo, about 50 evacuated

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Featured image adapted from AleCx on XiaoHongShu and 天才迈特凯 on XiaoHongShu.