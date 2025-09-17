Son rescues paralysed mother as fire breaks out in Serangoon North HDB unit, 50 evacuated

50 evacuated & 4 hospitalised as fire breaks out at Serangoon North HDB, likely electrical in origin

A fire broke out at a Serangoon North HDB block on Tuesday (16 Sept) evening, sending four people to the hospital and forcing dozens of residents to evacuate.

Fire erupts inside seventh-floor Serangoon North HDB unit

In a Facebook post on 16 Sept, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the blaze at Blk 502 Serangoon North Avenue 4 at around 8pm.

When firefighters arrived, one of the bedrooms in a seventh-floor unit was already engulfed in flames.

Using a water jet, the firefighters managed to bring the situation under control, confining the fire to the bedroom.

Three occupants had already escaped by the time SCDF arrived.

They were assessed for smoke inhalation, with one also suffering minor burns.

They were taken to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) for treatment. A neighbour who inhaled smoke was also conveyed to SGH.

As a safety measure, about 50 residents from the block were evacuated while firefighting operations were underway.

Son rescues paralysed mother, drags burning mattress away

According to Shin Min Daily News, the fire is believed to have started when a power failure caused a blaze that spread to the mattress in the bedroom.

A male resident of the unit, Mr Wang (name transliterated), 33, told Shin Min that his paralysed mother was preparing to soak her feet in a foot bath tub when the fire broke out shortly after she had turned off the power.

He acted quickly to rescue his mother, who had been injured years earlier in an accident.

He helped her into the study before dragging the burning mattress out of the unit with the assistance of another female tenant.

Fortunately, she only suffered mild heart discomfort and is recovering in the hospital, while Mr Wang’s father is rushing back from Malaysia.

Neighbours also recalled seeing thick smoke filling the corridor within minutes, forcing them to flee downstairs and wait outside for about an hour.

When reporters visited the unit the following day, charred remains of mattresses and springs were still visible, and repair works were underway.

Electrical fault suspected as cause of fire

Preliminary investigations stated that the fire is believed to have originated from an electrical source in the bedroom.

SCDF took the opportunity to remind the public about fire safety, especially when it comes to electrical appliances:

Don’t overload electrical outlets

Switch off appliances when not in use

Replace frayed wires or cracked cords immediately

Avoid running wires under carpets or near hot surfaces

Use only devices and plugs with the Safety Mark

Don’t leave batteries or devices charging unattended, especially overnight

Netizens concerned with frequency of fires

The incident sparked worry online, with some netizens pointing out the frequency of electrical fires in HDB estates.

One commenter urged the relevant authorities to investigate the recent spate of electrical fires in various HDB units.

Another Facebook user thanked the firefighters and also wished the victims a speedy recovery.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook.