Fire shutter at VivoCity suddenly closes as shoppers & commuters scramble to pass under it

A normal afternoon at VivoCity briefly turned chaotic after a fire shutter unexpectedly came down, startling shoppers and commuters rushing through the mall.

Fire shutter descends without warning at VivoCity

In a TikTok video shared by user @tiamjiakprincess, the fire shutter can be seen descending without warning on 30 Jan at VivoCity at about 5.20pm.

As the shutter gradually lowered, several members of the public were caught off guard and rushed to duck underneath it before it fully closed.

What seems to be the fire alarm could also be heard in the background.

Those nearby looked visibly shocked, triggering a short scramble as people attempted to pass through in time.

Others quickly stepped back and waited once it became clear the shutter was coming down completely.

The clip, captioned “OMG What Happen???”, quickly gained attention online, with viewers expressing shock and confusion over the sudden activation of the fire safety feature.

Netizens say similar incidents have happened before

The video sparked discussion about mall safety systems and how the public should respond when emergency features activate unexpectedly.

One netizen claimed a similar incident had occurred at VivoCity about three weeks earlier.

Another commenter suggested the shutter may have been part of a fire safety system test, noting that such shutters automatically close during fire-related incidents.

One commenter questioned why people were still heading into the mall when the fire alarm was raised.

Another netizen joked that it was a “zombie apocalypse”.

Fire shutters help contain smoke and flames

Fire shutters are typically designed to activate during emergencies such as fires, helping to contain smoke and flames by compartmentalising different sections of a building.

However, in this incident, there was no visible sign of fire or smoke in the video.

MS News has reached out to VivoCity for more information.

Featured image adapted from @tiamjiakprincess on TikTok & Wikipedia.