Teen with depression causes over S$27K in damage after setting fire to VivoCity & HarbourFront booths

Teen with depression sets fire to pop-up booths at VivoCity & HarbourFront, causing over S$27,000 in damage

Several pop-up booths at VivoCity and HarbourFront Centre were damaged after a 19-year-old teenager set them on fire while struggling with depression, causing losses exceeding S$27,000.

Yogesh Pubalan Pubalan pleaded guilty on Monday (3 Nov) to two counts of mischief, with a third similar charge to be considered during sentencing.

He is scheduled to return to court on 19 Jan 2026.

Teen felt ‘urge to set booths on fire’ while walking around VivoCity

According to The Straits Times (ST), Yogesh was walking around VivoCity at about 11.10pm on 19 March 2025 when, feeling upset, he suddenly experienced an urge to start a fire.

He came across a closed Polo Ralph Lauren pop-up booth outside the store on the mall’s first floor.

After confirming that no one was nearby, he took a lighter from his pocket and set fire to the black cloth covering the booth.

Yogesh remained at the scene and watched as the flames spread before passers-by managed to extinguish the blaze. The incident caused more than S$17,000 in damage.

About 10 minutes later, he ignited another booth belonging to Oh!Sunny, resulting in roughly S$900 in losses.

Third fire at HarbourFront Centre caused over S$9,000 in losses

Yogesh then made his way to HarbourFront Centre’s main atrium, where he spotted a Refash pop-up booth.

At around 11.40pm, he set it alight and again stayed nearby as the fire grew.

Shoppers who noticed the flames triggered the alarm, and the blaze was eventually put out.

This third incident caused more than S$9,000 worth of damage to clothing and display racks.

He was arrested the next day, on 20 March, following investigations.

IMH report links teen’s actions to mental health relapse

A psychiatric assessment by the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) found that Yogesh was suffering from major depressive disorder and obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD). He was likely in early relapse at the time of the offences.

The report noted that his actions appeared to be a coping mechanism driven by impaired judgment and self-control.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Karl Tan described the offences as serious but asked the court to call for reports assessing Yogesh’s suitability for probation and a Mandatory Treatment Order (MTO), citing his age and mental condition.

He also pointed out that Yogesh had made only S$1,200 in restitution so far, and said full compensation would be fair given the impact on affected businesses.

Public Defender Mohamed Sarhan, representing Yogesh, said his client did not act out of malice and that his family faced financial hardship.

District Judge Carol Ling agreed to call for reports assessing his suitability for probation and an MTO, noting that reformative training might be considered later if required.

For each count of mischief, Yogesh faces up to three months’ imprisonment and a fine.

Also read: Fire breaks out near Marina Bay Sands rooftop, likely originated from welding works

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and HarbourFront Centre on Facebook, for illustration purposes only.