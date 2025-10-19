Fireworks suspected to have been set off at open field in Pek Kio, police investigating

Resident hears fireworks, finds fireworks box in Pek Kio field

The police are investigating after a resident said he heard fireworks being set off at an open field in Pek Kio.

The resident, named only as Mr Chen (transliterated from Mandarin), told 8world News that he suspected they came from the field along Carlisle Road.

Pek Kio resident hears the sound of fireworks

Mr Chen said he was watching TV at home on Saturday (18 Oct) night at about 10.15pm when he heard the sound of fireworks.

Curious, he called the police and went downstairs to investigate as he had no knowledge of any events in the vicinity that night.

He initially thought that the fireworks might have been set off at a nearby condominium for some celebration.

However, the condo manager told him that the sound was coming from outside the condo.

Fireworks box found in field

As it was too dark that night, he waited till 1.20pm on Sunday (19 Oct) to search the field.

There, he found a used fireworks packaging lying in the grass.

He called the police again, and they arrived at about 2pm to investigate and take the box away.

Similar incident took place before

Mr Chen, who has lived in the area for ten years, said this was not the first time this had happened.

A similar incident took place a few years ago, he added.

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed that a report was lodged about the incident.

Investigations are ongoing, SPF added.

Fireworks banned for private use since 1972

Singapore has banned fireworks use for private purposes since 1972.

Under the Dangerous Fireworks Act, discharging fireworks is an offence.

Offenders face up to two years in prison and/or a fine of between S$2,000 and S$10,000.

Repeat offenders may be jailed for up to two years and receive up to six strokes of the cane.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.