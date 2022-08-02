Women’s Table Tennis Team Takes Home 1st Gold Medal For S’pore At 2022 Commonwealth Games

Women’s Table Tennis Team Scores Singapore’s First Gold Medal At 2022 Commonwealth Games On 1 Aug

Last Saturday (30 Jul), Singapore won its very first medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham when Teong Tzen Wei clinched silver in the men’s 50 butterfly final.

Just two days later, the nation finally has its very first gold.

On Monday (1 Aug), Singapore beat Malaysia 3-0 in the women’s table tennis final.

With the win, the team has reclaimed the gold medal that they lost to India at the 2018 Games.

Singapore beats Malaysia 3-0 to win first 2022 Commonwealth Games gold

This year’s Commonwealth Games takes place in Birmingham, England and kicked off last Thursday (28 Jul).

Monday (1 Aug) was the day Singapore scored its very first gold thanks to the triumphant women’s table tennis team, which beat Malaysia 3-0 in the final.

Although things got off to a rocky start, Singapore’s Zhou Jingyi and Zeng Jian swooped back to beat Malaysia’s Karen Lyne and Ho Ying 3-1 in the opening doubles match.

Feng Tianwei and Zeng Jian then beat Alice Chang and Ho Ying respectively, cementing Singapore’s win.

This victory means that Singapore’s women’s team has reclaimed the title of Commonwealth table tennis champions from India, which they lost to in the 2018 finals.

The team will rest today (2 Aug) before taking on the individual events starting tomorrow (3 Aug).

The Straits Times (ST) reports that Singapore National Olympic Council president Tan Chuan-Jin, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth Eric Chua, and Singapore Table Tennis Association president Ellen Lee were cheering for the team in the stands.

Singapore’s men’s team reaches Commonwealth Games final

The Singapore men’s team is doing pretty well too.

Later that night, Singapore’s Clarence Chew, Izaac Quek, Koen Pang, and Ethan Poh beat England 3-2, earning them a spot in today’s (2 Aug) final against defending champs India.

In other words, the men’s team are guaranteed at least a silver medal.

A big congrats to the table tennis champs

The women’s table tennis team has certainly done Singapore proud with their performance at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

We wish them, and the men’s team, all the best for their upcoming matches.

No matter what happens, we hope they know that they are already winners in many people’s hearts.

Featured image adapted from Team Singapore on Facebook.

