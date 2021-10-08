First Floor Of Tekka Centre To Close For Deep Cleaning From 8 Oct

Tekka Centre is a cultural institution here in Singapore, with floors filled with stalls selling everything from food to garments.

While trips to Tekka constitute some form of yummy snacking and hearty meals, the public’s plans will have to be put on hold this weekend as the establishment’s first floor will be closed for deep cleaning.

Source

This comes after several Covid-19 infections were detected at the centre.

First floor of Tekka Centre to remain closed from 8-10 Oct

On Thursday (7 Oct), Tanjong Pagar GRC MP Alvin Tan shared that the first floor of Tekka Centre will be closed for deep cleaning over the coming days. This will take place from Friday (8 Oct) to Sunday (10 Oct).

Source

However, the second level of Tekka Centre will remain open throughout this period.

Mr Tan did not disclose the number of Covid-19 cases detected at the centre.

SMM enforcement stepped up at Tekka Centre over past months

Mr Tan also assured the public that they’ve stepped up safe management measures (SMMs) at Tekka Centre over the past few months.

Additionally, the authorities have set up a Quick Test Centre nearby, at Tekka Lane, for stall owners so they can monitor their health status regularly.

Mr Tan mentions that as a frequent visitor of Tekka Centre, he can confirm that many stall owners are already vaccinated.

Hope footfall will pick up after closure

As disheartening as the news may come to some, it is only normal for a location to undergo deep cleaning as part of this new normal.

Hopefully, Tekka Centre will see footfall return to normal levels after the short closure and that customers will be comfortable with visiting again.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Alvin Tan on Facebook & Taelum Warren on Flickr.