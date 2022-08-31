Woman In M’sia Accidentally Transfers First Salary To Stranger, Recipient Eventually Returns Money

Malaysian Woman Breaks Down After She Accidentally Transfers Her First Salary To A Stranger

The first salary after landing yourself your first full-time job is one to remember.

While some may celebrate the occasion with a hearty feast, others may give a portion of their earnings to their parents.

The latter was the case for a Malaysian girl who, after receiving her first salary, decided to transfer the money to her mother as a surprise.

However, she mistakenly transferred her whole salary to an unknown bank account number, essentially losing all of her first cheque.

Although she managed to reach out to the recipient, they were not keen to make the transfer back at first and asked her to brush it off as ‘charity’.

Thankfully, the recipient eventually gave in and transferred the money back, much to the woman’s relief.

Malaysian woman transfers first salary to her mother as a surprise

On Monday (29 Aug), a TikTok user told her story of how she mistakenly lost her first-ever salary.

In the video, she explained that she wanted to surprise her mother back home by transferring all of her first salary to her.

Without confirming the payee’s information, she made the transfer.

Suspecting nothing wrong, she showed the transfer receipt to her mother.

The confused mother told her that she didn’t receive any money and asked who she had transferred it to.

Only then did the woman realise she had made a mistake and contacted the recipient to return the money.

Recipient refuses to return wrongly transferred money

If she thought she could reverse her mistake quickly, she was in for quite a shock.

After explaining the situation to the recipient, they told the OP that she should just write her mistake off as ‘charity’ which would give her ‘blessings’.

Retelling this part of the story on TikTok, she broke down as she explained that although her salary wasn’t much, it was a lot for her.

Plus, she wanted to give the money to her mother, hoping it would bring her better fortune in the future.

First salary eventually returned, woman gives fuel money as thanks

Thankfully, on Wednesday (31 Aug), the OP provided an update on her missing salary. In the clip, she explained that she tried calling the recipient and sending them multiple messages, only for her pleas to fall on deaf ears.

She soothed herself by saying that they might be busy but persisted in contacting the other party.

Even though the recipient eventually promised to return the money, the woman said she sent a long message with her whole spiel, explaining the significance of the money.

Hours later, she received a message from the other party, saying that they had transferred the money back.

Thankful, she gave some fuel money to the other party as thanks.

Some humanity left in the world

Losing one’s hard-earned money through a small error could be absolutely devastating.

There’s no clearer proof of the heartbreak than the Malaysian woman’s reddish nose and tear-soaked tudung.

Thankfully, the story ended on a good note, proving that there’s still some humanity left in the world.

